Okorocha Has Gone Home From EFCC Office, Says Media Aide

￼Ex-Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha has left the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and is now in his own house.

This is according to Sam Onwuemeodo, the special adviser on media, to the former Imo State Governor.



According to Onwuemeodo’ss communique, the Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District left the EFCC’s office, on the afternoon of Thursday, April 15, 2021



In reaction to Okorocha’s trip to the EFCC office, the lawmaker’s team had assured that the former Imo State Governor would fully cooperate with the agents of the agency since it was operating within the ambit of the law establishing it.

Okorocha’s aide’s statement on the matter notes that the distinguished Senator lived up to that vow.

“We didn’t bother about whether he spent 24 hours or 48 hours at the Commission’s office. We were only keen on his having the needed opportunity to address the allegations contained in the avalanche of petitions written by the Imo State Government, against the former governor.



“Remember also that, we had alluded that, EFCC was not a slaughterhouse, but a responsible institution, established for the good of the nation and her people. And Okorocha being in his house today, only confirmed our hypothesis that, indeed, the Commission’s office is not an abattoir,” the communique stated.

