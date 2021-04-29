Ogun Police Arrest Kidnappers Of Olabisi Onabanjo University Students

Published:

The Ogun State Police Command on Wednesday paraded suspected kidnappers of students of Olabisi Onabanjo University Ayetoro campus and the community leader in the state, Chief Tajudeen Omotayo.

Apprehended by the police. Fulanis who specialise in kidnapping in Ayetoro, Olorunda, Imeko and Olubo axes

The police also paraded a suspected kidnapper who sold an AK47 rifle to an undercover police operative for N1m.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Edward Ajogun, paraded the suspects who also included suspected armed robbers at the police headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta.

Ajogun while parading the suspected kidnappers of the two female students of OOU who were abducted on March 14, 2021, at their hostel said the suspects were apprehended two days after the students were released.

The police boss also added that the suspects confessed that they were behind the kidnap of a doctor and a nurse on the Abeokuta-Imeko Road.

The suspects, Umaru Usman, Mohammed Bello, and Babuga Abubakar, 40, reportedly confessed to a series of kidnap cases in the Ayetoro, Olorunda, and Imeko areas.

Ajogun said, “They admitted to the kidnap of the two Olabisi Onabanjo University students in Ayetoro.

“They confessed that a female doctor and a nurse were kidnapped on 7th of April 2021 along with Olubo village along Abeokuta -Imeko road.

They also confessed to kidnapping one Mrs. Yemi Ojedapo at Olodo village, who painfully, they had to kill because she recognized them.

“One Babuga Abubakar who is their informant confessed that he supplied information on victims to the gang for ease of operation.

The Commissioner of Police also paraded two suspected kidnappers behind the abduction of the community leader in Imope.

Omotayo who was abducted on March 20, 2021, on his way from a meeting in Ijebu-Ode was later released after an undisclosed amount was paid to the kidnappers.





The Commissioner of Police paraded Nura Bello, 27, and his partner Abubakar Bello, 26, who have all confessed to the abduction of the Chief and also to several cases of kidnapping in the Ijebu area.





According to the police boss, investigations are still on, and added that other members of the gang will be arrested as soon as possible.

