Notorious Repentant Bandit Commander Who Kidnapped 300 Katsina Students Returns To Forest

Auwalu Daudawa, the notorious bandit Commander who shot to prominence after masterminding the abduction of over 300 Kankara students in Katsina state has made a U-turn and returned into the forest less than three months after his celebrated repentance.

It will be recalled that Auwalu Daudawa and 5 members of his gang were paraded on 8th February, 2021 before the Zamfara state governor in Gusau where they repented and pledged to be changed persons henceforth.

At the occasion, 20 AK-47 rifles,1 RPG launcher and several rounds of ammunition were summited to the government.

Auwalu Daudawa said he was frustrated by lack of proper engagement after he had laid down his guns.

Auwalu Daudawa who is in his 20s is married to 3 wives and with many children.

