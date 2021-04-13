NLC Donates Three Bedroom Flat To Family Of Late Former President

Published:

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has finally provided a housing unit, a three-bedroom flat to the widow of its former president, Comrade Paschal Bafyau’s widow and children.

President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba who spearheaded the process handed over the keys and documents of the three-bedroom apartment to the widow of late Comrade Bafyau, Mrs Jessica Bafyau, recently at the Labour House, Abuja.

The Head of Information, NLC, Comrade Benson Upha, said the NLC President put it upon himself to provide a modest shelter for the family of the former President, Late Comrade Pascal Bafyau, adding that Wabba drove the process and was able to obtain a modest house for the widow.





While handing over the keys and document to Bafyau’s widow, Wabba said solidarity is part of the assets in trade unionism and labour movement

Wabba said: “Solidarity is part of the assets that trade unions and their members have and I think it is on that premise that the organs of the congress led by the National Administrative Council (NAC) thought that it would be important to assist the family of our former president, late Comrade Pascal Bafyau; to have accommodation because before now, the payment of the rent of where they live had been an issue

