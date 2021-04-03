Nigerian Politicians Should Be Tested For Drugs...Buba Marwa

Published:

The chairman/chief executive officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd), has said the current push to conduct drug test on politicians, workers and students was to urgently provide help for those who need treatment and rehabilitation, in addition to serving as deterrence.

He said this Friday in Abuja while signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a firm, Primly Services Limited, for the supply of free drug test kits to the NDLEA in Abuja.

He expressed happiness that the MoU was finally signed, almost three years after the federal government approved the deal.

Marwa said, “At the centre of drug demand reduction is testing. “Practically, all Nigerians should be subjected to drug test – politicians, students, workers and all. We have set the ball rolling at the agency because charity begins at home. This will enable us know those afflicted, who need treatment and rehabilitation.

“Equally, it will deter drug abuse because if you know that the result of a drug test will hamper your progression in school, political career or at work, it will deter you. In the same vein, we expect parents to make sure their children don’t get married to addicts by insisting on drug test before marriage.”

He also expressed delight in the readiness of the managing director of Primly Services Ltd, Dr Vincent Udenze, to always contribute to efforts to rid Nigeria of illicit substances.

