Nigerian Mother Collapses, Died On Learning Of Son's Death In USA

Published:

The mother of a policeman who died in the USA due to some medical challenges has died too after learning of the death of her son.





This is how Nda Aaron posted the story on his Facebook page

"SAD NEWS :

Double Tragedy ...😭

On Sunday, 11th April, 2021, Emmanuel Ukwenya, a graduate of law from Kogi State University and a Superintendent of the Nigeria Police died in faraway USA.

The news of his death was not properly managed, so, his mother received the news wholly. Her mind was not prepared for such a blow. Out of shock, she collapsed and also died.

Indeed, this is sad moment for the Ukwenya

Share This