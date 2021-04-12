Nigerian Minister Allegedly Placed On US Terror Watch List

A former student of Salafist ideologies was trained in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East with other top Islamic jihadists.

Before his appointment as the Minister of Digital Communications in Nigeria, Pantami was a known Islamic preacher and holds dangerous views against the American government with allegiance to AlQaeda. The minister is said to be a very close confidant of the late Mohammed Yusuf, the assassinated leader of Boko Haram with whom he shared jihadist doctrines.

According to Western Intelligence, the minister has tie with Abu Quatada al Falasimi and other AlQaeda leaders that he revered and spoke gowingly of in several of his videos on YouTube.

In one of his narratives, Pantami eulogized Abu Musab Al-Zarqawi as a great leader who joined AlQaeda group after emigrating to Afghanistan at the end of the September 11 terror attack on the World Trade Centre in America.

This is what he wrote about Abu Musab:

“Under the Osama’s leadership, he became the unit commander of army of AlQaeda with the support of the Commander of the loyal Maula Umar (Taliban leader). It was after the September 11 attack that he suffered serious leg injury and was taken to Iraq for treatment where he spent a long time recovering.

Pantami wrote: “When Iraq was attacked by the Enemies of God, this great man joined in the fight leading his group against the US military and its allies in Iraq.

According to Middle Eastern Intelligence corroborated by its western counterparts, photographs of Sheikh Isa Ali Pantanmi and his jihadist allies are trending.

Source: Daily Independent