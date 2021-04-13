Nigerian Born Apollo Crews Wins WWE Intercontinental Champion

Published:

The Nigerian-American WWE wrestler, Sesugh Uhaa also known as Apollo Crews has emerged the WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Apollo Crews, who defeated his opponent, the Big E at the just concluded WrestleMania, dedicated his new title to Nigeria, stressing that his “ancestors will now rejoice”.



In an interview shortly after the match, the 33-year-old wrestler whose parents hailed from Benue State said he was proud to have defeated his opponent as earlier promised.



“It doesn’t matter how it happened, what matters is that Apollo crews did what he said he was going to do and that is a win.

“I beat Big E in his hometown in front of his family and everybody.



“The best thing about it is that my ancestors can rejoice, and my family can dance.



“I made them proud and now I am the intercontinental champion, this one is for Nigeria,” he said.



The 2020 WrestleMania was the 37th annual WrestleMania professional wrestling produced by WWE for their Raw and SmackDown brand divisions.



It took place as a two-night event on April 10 and 11, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

