Nigerian Army Shutdown Military Camp Over Bandits Attack

The army has shut down a military camp in Zagzaga community in Munya council area of Niger after another attack by bandits.

It has also launched a search operation with the support of the community youths for one missing soldier in the wake of the attack.

It came after bandits estimated to number up to 60 invaded the camp early Wednesday and engaged soldiers in a gun battle.

The bandits suffered heavy casualties, but no soldier was wounded in the attack, except the missing one.

The soldiers moved out of the community in what the secretary to the state government, Ibrahim Matene, called a “tactical withdrawal”.

Hours after the soldiers moved out, bandits launched coordinated attacks on communities in the area, a source within the community tells Daily Trust.

Some 15 people were reportedly abducted in the night attacks, forcing residents to flee to neighbouring villages.

Communities affected in the fresh attacks Wednesday night are Zagzaga, Zhani, Guni and Maraban Daudu.

The villagers are reportedly to have all relocated from these communities, leaving only the youths and some men behind.

The source said the 15 people were abducted from Boddo village in the early hours of Thursday during the invasion.

When contacted on the latest incident, the Secretary to the State Government said the military camp was being closed temporarily for tactical reasons, stressing that the military has being stationed in the community for the past five years due to the notorious nature of the area.

He disclosed that Zagzaga community and other surrounding villages have remained entry and exit routes for the bandits before the soldiers were brought and stationed there, adding that the people have enjoyed a steady peace for the past five years that the military were there

