Published:

A Nigerian Navy rating by name A K Bala, who was kidnapped sometimes on 24 Feb,2021, on his way to Kebbi on leave, has regained his freedom.





According to information reaching CKN News, the officer successfully disarmed one of the kidnappers, then used his weapon to kill two of them before making his escape.





It will be recalled that several Nigerians have fallen victims to kidnappers in recent time ,while some pay ransoms before getting released, others pay the ultimate price.

Share This