My Twin Brother Introduced Me Into Armed Robbery....Suspect Confesses

A 29-year-old armed robbery suspect, Taiwo Ojomo, who was arrested alongside three others by operatives of Intelligence Response Team (IRT), led by DCP Abba Kyari, has narrated how he was introduced into crime by his twin brother, Kehinde Ojomo.

The siblings whose gang operate within and outside Lagos confessed to being the children of a retired soldier.

In his confession to the police, Taiwo said he now heads his own gang, having grown through the ranks in his twin brother’s gang.

“Our style of robbery is one of the oldest in the history of crime. We operate using commercial bus also known as ‘one chance. While at times we hijack vehicle for operation and after which we abandon it by the roadside.

“My twin brother, Kehinde, forced me into his gang. That was 10 years ago after our father’s death.

“After several successful robberies, we decided to go our separate ways. Not because we had issues but because we do not want to be arrested together.

“As a barrack boy, I reside close to Ikeja cantonment while my mother works with Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA). I am a driver. I was relaxing in a hotel at Idimu with my twin brother, Ojomo Kehinde planning how to stage another armed robbery when we were arrested by operatives of IRT.

“As a bus driver, we normally rob passengers early in the morning or late at night. Our gang member will be on the bus or we will pick them along the way.

We use the camouflage found in our possession during operation. At least to fool passengers.

“We operate along lonely Lagos – Abeokuta expressway, or LASY- Igando route. At times we go to Ikorodu road. The highest that I have made is N100,000,” he added

Taiwo alleged that it is the duty of another member of the gang who he identified as Samuel to sell items collected from victims.

He said Samuel has customers at Alaba international market where valuables like phones and other electronic gadgets are easily sold.

He gave the names of other members of his gang as Bamidele Emmanuel known as DPO and Babangida, adding that the gang’s weapons belong to all of them.

He said: “We all contributed money for the purchase of a double-barrel gun. We bought it from one Alfred who lives in Cotonou. He brought the gun to Nigeria.

“We normally hide our weapons inside my car to prevent it from being seen by anyone at home. I kept it under the dashboard. I know that it is a shame that me and my brother are robbers. Police should please forgive us.”

While Taiwo alleged that he resides close to Ikeja barrack, his twin brother, Kehinde resides inside Ojo cantonment.

The Arrest

It was gathered that operatives of the IRT, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, got information about the suspects, when one of their victims, Abiodun Sadiq, a resident of Bariga area of the state, who was robbed of his Toyota Corolla Salon car and other valuables at gunpoint in August 2020 reported to the police.

The victim, Sadiq, was said to have written a petition to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, detailing how he was robbed by members of the gang and the operatives of the IRT were subsequently deployed to track down the suspects.

After months of investigations, the operatives switched their focus and went after suspected receivers of the gang’s stolen goods.

It was one of the receivers who lured the gang out of their hiding place, under the guise of offering them a job

