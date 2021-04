Published:

Operatives of the Uyo Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday April 16, 2021, arrested one Imeh Henshaw Nyong, a music producer and four others for alleged internet fraud in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Nyong was arrested alongside Benjamin Ikpeme, Godwin Isong, Magnus Chimaobi and Victor Usun.

Details later

