More Facts Emerged On How Students Of Benue State University Were Kidnapped In Campus

Gunmen have abducted some students of the Federal University of Agriculture in Makurdi (FUAM) in Benue State.

The school authorities confirmed the incident, saying an unspecified number of students were taken away at gunpoint on Sunday night.

The Director of Information, Protocol and Public Relations Unit (IPPR), Mrs Rosemary Waku, made the disclosure on Monday.

According to her the institution is still in total shock over the incident

The abductors are yet to make contact with the school and parents of the children

The abduction is coming barely few days after some students of Greenfield University Kaduna were kidnapped and three of them killed in the process .

In March another students of a Technology College were also kidnapped by bandits ,29 of them are yet to be released

Police spokesperson Anene Sewuese, said the gunmen struck at about 10:20 pm and kidnapped three of the students studying close to a lecture theatre.

On the identities of the kidnapped students, she said, “the school is in a better place to disclose the identity of the students that were kidnapped. For now, they told us three students were kidnapped.”





