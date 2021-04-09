Man Burns Ex-lover, Her Two Children To Death, Dies After in Ibadan

Published:

A man identified as Ahmed Saka has set ablaze the room of his ex-lover, Mutiat Oladele, in Ibadan, leading to the death of the woman and her two children.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported on Thursday that the incident happened on Wednesday night at Shogoye, Idi-Arere area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

It was gathered that Mutiat and Saka had been lovers before the woman ended the relationship.

Saka had allegedly threatened to end his life and that of Mutiat for ending the relationship with him and later carried out the act at midnight.

NAN further gathered that three other children also sustained varying degree of injury as a result of the fire.

The children are currently receiving treatment at Anglican Diocese Hospital, Molete.

The man later died in the aftermath of the arson.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident on Thursday in a telephone interview with NAN.

Fadeyi said that further investigation is going on the matter.

