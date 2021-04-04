Man Arrested For Defiling Wife's Niece At Festac Town

Published:

Police operatives attached to Festac Division on 3rd April, 2021, at about 3pm, arrested one Jonas Nnubia, m, 43, for defiling his wife's neice (name withheld) at 1st Avenue, L Close, Festac, Lagos State.

The victim, who was taken to the police station in company of some officials of the Child Protection Network, Lagos State, alleged that the suspect has defiled her severally and warned her not to disclose his criminal act to anyone or else she dies.

The victim has been taken to the hospital for necessary medical examination and attention in order to assist the police in carrying out their discreet Investigation into the matter.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspects involved in the cases be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for proper investigation and possible prosecution.

CP Hakeem Odumosu further stated that the command will leave no stone unturned in making sure that Lagos State is rid of criminals, especially cultists who are the major perpetrators of crimes and social vices in the state.

He also promised to continually partner with the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development and other interest groups in fighting against gender/domestic based violence in the State

