LASU Class Of 90 Set To Present Medical Items To University Clinic Today

All is now set as the 1990 set of Lagos State University graduating set today donates certain accessories to the University clinic as part of activities marking the 30th anniversary of the set.

Mrs Yemi Kolade ,the President of the set in a statement stated that considering the effects of COVID-19 Pandemic the set decided that while the merry making of the 30th Anniversary may continue to be postponed the giving back to LASU's program will go ahead.

The Class will therefore be donating a few items to the Lagos State University's Clinic on Campus as part of our *“GIVE BACK TO SCHOOL ”* initiative to celebrate our 30th anniversary of leaving school.

According to her ,the set was able to purchase the following -

(1)Air Condtioners

(2)Sphygmanometer (Digital BP monitoring device)

(3)Scrubs/Clinical Uniforms

(4)Bedside Tables for the wards.

The Chairman of the Planning Committee Mr Rasaq Amodu said the items will be presened to the acting Vice Chancellor,Prof Oke today at 9am at the Lagos State University School's Clinic, Ojo Campus.

