LASG Announce 15 Months Closure Of Ikeja Road

……To enable the construction of Ikeja Overpass for the Red Line Project of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to divert the traffic on Adegbola Street from Sunday 11th April 2021 for 15 months.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

According to the Commissioner, the diversion is to enable the construction of Ikeja Overpass for the Red Line Project of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit.

Oladeinde revealed that the diversion was in line with the need to preserve and protect motorists and other road users against any form of accident during the stipulated construction duration.

The Commissioner further disclosed that motorists from computer village and Simbiat Abiola Way heading towards Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway will be diverted to Akinremi street to link Oshifila Street to make their way through the rail level crossing to their desired destinations.

He added that motorists from Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway will equally be diverted to the Ikeja rail level crossing to connect Balogun Street and connect Oduyemi Street to link Obafemi Awolowo way to other locations.

The Commissioner further stated that traffic advisory board will be placed at Ikeja under bridge area, Simbiat Abiola way Junction and Adebola/Balogun Junctions to serve as a guide and reminder for motorists that ply these corridors frequently.

He, therefore, assured motorists and road users that adequate traffic management plan has been put in place for the period of the diversion.

