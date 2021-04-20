Lagos Schoolgirls In Viral Shisha Smoking Video, Suspended By LASG

Published:

The Lagos State Government has ordered the rehabilitation of five female students seen smoking “Shisha” in a video which circulated online last week.

The schoolgirls, identified as students of Oreyo Senior Grammar School, Igbogbo, Ikorodu area of the state, have also been suspended by the school authorities.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, who confirmed the development disclosed that, “Appropriate steps are been taken to address the issue with the aim of preventing future occurrence in the state.

The appropriate ministry is already intervening. You see why the role of parents is so critical. We can’t leave everything to government and school. This is heart wrenching.”





He added that the state government has ordered for their rehabilitation with immediate effect.

