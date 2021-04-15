Lagos NSCDC Commandant Seeks More Advocacy Against Rape And Gender Based Violence

Published:

The Commandant Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Lagos State Command, Commandant Ayeni PK MSC MBA ANIM ACIA, having seen the need, for much more awareness and campaign against gender based violence, sexual assaults, rape and other sexually and gender violence related issues, in our society, approved the training, of the desk officers and other interested participants, in the ANTI- Human Trafficking Gender and Irregular Migration Unit, of the Command, earlier today, at the State Head Quarters, in Alausa Ikeja, Lagos.





The workshop was organized, by the Women At Risk International Foundation and supported, by Aspire Coronation Trust Fund ( act ) and Access. The Head of Unit, Anti - Human Trafficking NSCDC LAGOS STATE COMMAND, CSC Johnson Deborah Chigozie, appreciated the Commandant, for his magnanimous gesture, towards providing the enabling environment, for the training of personnels, in the unit. She opined that trainings and workshops, of this nature will continue, to expose personnels, to much more knowledge, skills and insights, on how to handle sexual or gender violence related cases better. She said "the training will promote professionalism and excellence, in the unit. CSC Johnson Deborah Chigozie, said that the unit has sub-units such as, Gender and Irregular Migration headed by ASC I Idris Kuku and ASCI Odina Nnamdi, respectively. She lauded their efforts and the rest, of the team, in ensuring the unit sustains relevance and excellence, in Lagos State Command.





The Commandant was ably represented by Deputy Commandant Ayo Agoro, Head of Unit Special Duties and INEC Matters, Lagos State Command. The Deputy Commandant gave an opening remark, on behalf of the Commandant. In his opening remarks, he sighted series, of examples, on rape and sexual assaults, to educate and enlighten the participants. He lauds the training and harps on sensitisation, awareness campaign and sexual education, in averting issues of rape and gender violence, in the society. He declared the workshop open, for more intellectual discuss, from the duo facilitators, scheduled to lecture, at the training.





The training focused, on the theme: LAW ENFORCEMENT TRAINING ON GENDER BASED VIOLENCE CASE MANAGEMENT ( Surpoting Survivors of Sexual Assault and Rape). Facilitators at the training include : 1. Dr Anie Makanjuola ( Centre Manager - WARIF ) and Ms. Chichi Ogbonnaya ( Project Manager - WARIF). The role of law enforcements can not be overemphasized as they are very instrumental, to playing very critical role, in dealing, with these issues headlong.





The topics delivered by the duo facilitators, at the workshop, include the followings below:

Section 1. Gender Based Violence / Sexual Assault Core Concepts, Section 2. The Effects of Gender Based Violence / Rape on the Survivor, Section 3. Gender Based Violence and the Law all taken, by Ms. Chichi Ogbonnaya. While Dr Anie Makanjuola took topics such as, Section 4. Sensitivity : Survivor's Needs, Section 5. Forensic Medical Examination, Section 6. Referral System.





Finally, present at the workshop also, are officers from the Anti-Human Trafficking Gender and Irregular Migration unit, of the Command, desk officers from various Divisions, across the state, Assistant Commandant Mbakwe Marian Nkechi ( HOU Medical ), CSC Evans - Emmanuel Oluwatoyin ( HOU Anti- Fraud Unit), CSC Odika Victoria, CSC Oluwole Oluwanowo and other participants, from other units and departments, in the Command.





The Workshop was ably, anchored, by ASCI Abolurin Oluwaseun O. ( Public Relations Officer NSCDC LAGOS STATE COMMAND). It began, around 10:30hrs and came to a halt, by 02:30hrs, in the afternoon. The vote of thanks was given, by ASCI Idris Kuku.









