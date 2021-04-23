How Bodies Of Three Abducted Uni Students Were Found In Kaduna

Published:

Kaduna State Government has confirmed that three of the abducted Greenfield University students were shot dead by bandits

This was contained in a statement on Friday

The statement signed by Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs said the remains of the students were found on Friday, in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the university

“In an act of mindless evil and sheer wickedness, the armed bandits who kidnapped students of Greenfield University, have shot dead three of the abducted students.”

“The armed bandits on Tuesday night kidnapped an unspecified number of students at the institution located at Kasarami village off Kaduna-Abuja Road in Chikun LGA.

“The remains of three students were found today (Friday), in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the university and have been evacuated to a mortuary by the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, and Force Commander, Operation Thunder Strike, Lt.Col. MH Abdullahi.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the killing of three students as sheer wickedness, inhumanity and an outright desecration of human lives by vile entities. He went on to say that the armed bandits represent the worst of humankind and must be fought at all cost for the violent wickedness they represent.

“Evil, the Governor further said, would not triumph over God-given humanity. He appealed to citizens to come together against the forces of darkness challenging national security and the very existence of the Nigerian State.

“The Governor, on behalf of the Government and people of Kaduna State sent deep condolences and empathy to the student’s families and the university community, as he prayed for the repose of their souls.”

