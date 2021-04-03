Saturday, 3 April 2021

Joe Okei Odumakin Formally Announces Husband's Death.. (Pictures Of Some Of His Last Outings )

Published: April 03, 2021


 The spouse of late Publicity Secretary of Afenifere Dr Joe Okei Odumakin has finally announced the demise of her husband who died in the early hours of today after a protracted illness.

This was the short press statement from her

A PART OF ME IS GONE!

With gratitude to the Supreme Being for a life well spent, Iannounce the passing on of my beloved husband, Comrade Yinka Odumakin to the great beyond  after a brief illness. 

The sad event happened this morning (Saturday, 3/4/2021) at the intensive care unit of LASUTH where he was being managed for respiratory issues due to complications from COVID-19 which he had recovered from about a week ago. 

I appreciate the outpouring of grief and sympathy from home and abroad as I mourn my irreplaceable soulmate. I urge us all to remain steadfast in the cause of the masses to which he dedicated his life. 

Burial arrangement will be made public in due course.

Signed: Dr Joe Okei Odumakin

Some of his last outings pictures 





