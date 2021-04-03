Joe Okei Odumakin Formally Announces Husband's Death.. (Pictures Of Some Of His Last Outings )

A PART OF ME IS GONE!

With gratitude to the Supreme Being for a life well spent, Iannounce the passing on of my beloved husband, Comrade Yinka Odumakin to the great beyond after a brief illness.

The sad event happened this morning (Saturday, 3/4/2021) at the intensive care unit of LASUTH where he was being managed for respiratory issues due to complications from COVID-19 which he had recovered from about a week ago.

I appreciate the outpouring of grief and sympathy from home and abroad as I mourn my irreplaceable soulmate. I urge us all to remain steadfast in the cause of the masses to which he dedicated his life.

Burial arrangement will be made public in due course.

Signed: Dr Joe Okei Odumakin

