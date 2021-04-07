Jerry Gana Returns To PDP .Says There Is No Government In Nigeria

Published:

Former Minister of information Professor Jerry Gana has said that there is no Government in Niger State or Nigeria.

Jerry Gana was speaking at a reception to mark his official return to the people’s Democratic Party in Bida, Niger state

Jerry Gana said “Today is not a day for lecture, it is not a day for campaigns, we just want to rejoice that we are back together solidly, and we are going to work together solidly, that we are going to work together effectively, that we are going to campaign powerfully and we are going to go around strategically, in such a way that the APC so called government, whether in Niger state; is there a Government in Niger state? Because many people are not aware, or for at the Centre…”

Earlier, Party leaders from across the the three Senatorial Zones spoke to assure party faithfuls that the People’s Democratic Party is ready to takeover Niger state.

Professor Jerry Gana left the PDP in March 2018. Will his return mark another chapter for PDP?

