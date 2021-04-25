Jagajaga Reloaded : Eedris Abdulkareem Replies Festus Keyamo's Accusations

Published:

Musician Eedris Abdulkareem has replied the minister of state for labour and employment Festus Keyamo who on Saturday night made scathing allegations against the singer.

In a Twitter thread, Mr Keyamo alleged Eedris referred to him as part of the “cabal” in his new song ‘Jaga Jaga Reloaded’ because he did not help him join the Buhari team ahead of the general elections in 2019.





Keyamo said he was the director of strategic communications for Buhari Campaign Organisation in 2018 when Eedris approached him, but added that the singer appeared to him like a “hustler”.

However, Eedris fired back in an Instagram post on Sunday, emphasising his stance that Keyamo had joined the “cabal”.





“When he [Keyamo] was in prison, I stood by him, I fought Obasanjo on behalf of all the comrades in prison, I released Jagajaga,” he wrote.

“When my mother was dying, I reached out to a brother, or one I thought was a brother and a comrade. Could he have helped, yes, did he help, NO…such was the wickedness of his heart that he munched and kept personal details for three years…real Hallmark of a Blackmailer!





“In 2018, I still thought the man was a comrade. Thought he could effect change in the government he served. Then he joined the cabal, he became inner caucus and held the steering wheel spiralling Nigeria into doom.

“He joined to crush the revolution of the youths, he joined the cabal. The cabal which mowed down our youths at LEKKI TOLL GATE.

“With a vexed spirit, I went again to the studio for “Jagajaga Reloaded” and the Blackmailer went to town. The cabal is awoken.

”The cabal is hit. The cabal is in pain. The cabal is failing. The cabal will FALL.”





Responding to the claim he recorded a song to promote Buhari ahead of 2019 elections, Eedris said: “The said song is titled: ‘Obasanjo Write Buhari Letter.'”





“Issues raised on Jagajaga Reloaded are facts. Nigeria never had it so bad. The Jagajaga has taken a gargantuan dimension. We must keep asking questions. We must ask the cabal questions,” he added.

“Festus Keyamo don join the cabal. He is in pains because his next ambition is to be governor of Delta State.

“Perhaps to localise grand looting, terrorism, murdering and raping of our citizens, kidnapping, which his cabal have romanticised and packaged as banditry, and sundry other mis-governance. This is why Jagajaga ti get e!”





Eedris featured Mr Raw in the four-minute song which is a remake of his 2003 hit single ‘Jaga Jaga’ which the Obasanjo administration banned from Nigeria’s airwaves

