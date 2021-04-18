Forensic Accounting Expert ,Prof Godwin Oyedokun's Inaugural Lecture Holds On Monday

Published:

All is now set for the inaugural lecture of One of Nigeria's foremost financial forensic expert Prof Godwin Oyedokun

The lecture with the topic: Growing Our Digital World In Nigeria: Forensic And Tax Accounting Perspective will take place at the Andline Hall,Lead City University Ibadan starting from 3pm.

This was disclosed by the organizing Committee for the event.

According to them ,the event will attract several diginatories from the academia ,public and private sectors as well as politics .

The erudite scholar who has made his mark in Accounting especially in the area of Forensic Accounting is expected to bring his expertise to bear in the lecture.

Also expected at the event is the Lead City University community led by its Vice Chancellor Prof Kabiru Adeyemo





PROFILE OF PROFESSOR GODWIN EMMANUEL OYEDOKUN

ND (Fin), HND (Acct.), BSc. (Acct. Ed), BSc (Acct. & Fin.), BSc. (Bus. Admin), MBA (Acct. & Fin.), MSc. (Acct.), MSc. (Bus &Econs), MSc (Tax), MTP (SA), PhD (Acct), PhD (Fin), PhD (FA), FCA, FCTI, ACIB, ACS, ACIS, MNIM, FCNA, FCFIP, FCE, FERP, CICA, CFA, CFE, CIPFA, CPFA, ACAMS, ABR, CertIFR, IPA, IFA, FFAR, FPD-CR





Godwin was born as the first child into the family of Prophet and Prophetess Oluwagbenga Emmanuel and Felicia M. Oyedokun of Ekeola Compound, Itutaba, Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria at exactly 1:00 pm on Monday 17th April 1978.

Godwin started his academic career by attending Ebenezer Anglican Primary School, Akingbile Ibadan, and Apomode/Moniya High School, Moniya, Ibadan. He proceeded to Osun State College of Technology Esa-Oke for his National Diploma in Financial Studies and Higher National Diploma in Accountancy in this same College after he had previously obtained his Advanced Diploma Certificate in Computer Techniques and Applications from the University of Ibadan's Consultancy Unit in the year 1999.

His quests for knowledge and love for education did not allow him to stop at that level, he sought and got admitted for his Bachelor of Science Education Degree in Accounting at the then University of Ado-Ekiti now Ekiti State University (EKSU). He attended Olabisi Onabanjo University for his Master of Business Administration with Accounting and Finance and M.Sc Business & Applied Economics (Finance Option) where he graduated in record time. He was equally admitted for his Ph.D. in Finance at the same University.

Godwin did not relent in his passion for more knowledge acquisition. He moved on to Babcock University for his M.Sc. & Ph.D. in Accounting, while he holds BSc Accounting & Finance (First Class); BSc Business Administration (First Class), MSc in Taxation & Fiscal Policy, and Ph.D. in Forensic Accounting & Audit of Charisma University, United Kingdom; and Advanced Certificate in Fraud Examination of South Africa Financial & Accounting Services Sector Education & Training Authority.





Godwin was first ordained as an Evangelist at the Tabernacle of Prayer Church, Ibadan in the year 2003 and later as a Pastor in the same Church in September 2006. This was due to his exceptional spiritual dedication.

Prof. Oyedokun is a young but experienced multidisciplinary Scholar-Practitioner of good repute with over 20 years' experience and over 30 professional qualifications, from both Nigeria and international professional bodies.





Prof. Oyedokun is currently a Professor of Management & Accounting in the Department of Management & Accounting of Lead City University Ibadan, Nigeria. He is a Visiting Professor of Forensic Accounting & Finance at Charisma University, Turks & Caicos Island, West Indies, UK. a visiting Professor at the Department of Management Science of Coal City University, Enugu, an Adjunct Professor at the Department of Accounting, Igbinedion University, Okada, Nigeria. He was formerly a Senior Lecturer in both the Department of Accounting and Department of Taxation of Nasarawa State University Keffi. Likewise, he was an Adjunct Lecturer at Babcock University, South-Western University, and McPherson University, all in Nigeria to mention a few. He is a faculty member at the Joseph Business School Chicago/Lagos, and an international faculty member at the Mississippi State University's Mini-MBA/MBA/Ph.D. & Continue Education programmes in Lagos.





Prof. Oyedokun is currently a Faculty member for the supervision of Postgraduate Students at the University of South Africa (UNISA). He is also an External Examiner for the undergraduate programme of the Accountancy Department, Faculty of Business Administration, Abia State University, Uturu Nigeria.

He is the co-founder of OGE Professional Services Group, President at OGE Business School, Principal Partner at Oyedokun Godwin Emmanuel & Co (Chartered Accountants, Forensic Auditor & Tax Practitioners).





Prof. Oyedokun worked with Ibraheem Jimoh & Co Chartered Accountants as a Partner, Audit and Forensic Services, and as the Director- Tax, Forensic & Regulatory Services at Saffron Professional Services. He was the Head of Department of Education, Research & Technical and the Head – Finance & ICT Department of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN). He was the Senior Analyst- Enterprise Risk Management & Control at XL Management Services Ltd and the Accounts Manager (Head) at Bond Group of Companies.





Prof. Oyedokun had his compulsory professional accountancy training in the Firm of Adesina Adedayo & Co Chartered Accountants, Gbolahan Oyegoke & Co Chartered Accountants, and Lekan Jinadu & Co Chartered Accountants and currently serves as Associate Partner to the Firms and five others in Nigeria.





Prof. Oyedokun is a sought-after intellectual, who had presented over 720 technical/seminar papers in various conferences/training/seminars and also an examiner to some professional bodies, both in Nigeria and abroad. He is a seasoned Scholar-Practitioner who is currently serving as an Advisory Council Member of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiner (ACFE), Austin, Tx. USA, he is the pioneer/current President of the Lagos Nigeria Chapter of ACFE. He was the Chairman of the Nigeria Board of the International Institute of Certified Forensic Investigation Professionals (IICFIP) USA. He is also a Governing Council Member of both the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) and the Business Recovery & Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria (BRIPAN). He is the current Global President of the Association of Forensic Accounting Researchers (AFAR) and a member of the Board of Regent of Saint Monica University. He is also a member of the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS) USA.





Prof. Oyedokun has attended several local and international conferences in the last 20 years with over 40 professional articles and 102 peered-reviewed academic articles (of which 30 are in International Journals while 27 are in National Journals), and 20 conference papers, 10 chapters contributions, he has edited 7 books and published 23 books, all but to the Glory of God. He has successfully supervised as a sole supervisor, 58 BSc Projects, 5 PGD Projects, 25 MSc Dissertations, and 17 completed Ph.D. Theses in management, accounting, finance, taxation, and forensic accounting & audit in Nigeria and overseas.

Prof. Godwin was given a meritorious award of service by both the Students' Union Government and Alumni Association of Osun State College of Technology on October 5, 2013/July 20, 2018, May 21, 2016, and June 2019 respectively. He was given an award of professionalism for his contribution to education and human capital development by Unicaribean Business School on June 23, 2018, also, he was awarded Leadership Ambassador by the International Summit of Leaders on November 18, 2017, through the same business school.





He was also given special recognition and installed as one of the Patrons of the Nigeria University Accounting Students' Association (NUASA), of both Obafemi Awolowo University Chapter and University of Ilorin Chapter. He was also honored on May 8, 2019, with the Kwame Nkrumah Exemplary Pan- Africa Leadership Distinguished Honor as "Icon of the Nation Building and Societal Transformation in Africa" by the West Africa Students Union Parliament, the umbrella body of Students' Unions in West Africa Region. He was also awarded an Award of Excellence by the Banker Alumni Association of the Osun State College of Technology, Esa-Oke in November 2019, and the same month, was awarded the Most Friendly Lecturer by the National University Accounting Students Association of Nasarawa State University, Keffi.





Prof. Oyedokun is the pioneer and current Treasurer of the Capital Market Academics of Nigeria (CMAN), a board member of Covenant Capital Business School of the Covenant Nation Church, Lagos and he is currently a member of the Publication and Image Committee and a Board Member of Audit, Investigation and Forensic Accounting Faculty of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN). He is a Member of, Capacity Building and Certification Committee of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) and the Treasurer of Lagos Branch of the same CIBN having previously held the position of Assistant General Secretary. He is also a member of the Education Committee of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) and a Member of the Publication Committee of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN).

Prof. Oyedokun is an Erudite Professor, a Consummate Educationist, and a Human Capital Development Expert who has taught at all levels of education. He is a Member of the Board of Trustees of the Association of Management & Social Sciences Researchers of Nigeria (AMSSRN). He was the Chairman, Audit Committee of Osun State College of Technology Alumni Association and the International President of Alumni Association of Charisma University, UK. He is the Secretary and member of Trustees of Joint Mind International (JMI).

Prof. Oyedokun is a member of the following Professional Bodies/Associations having previously passed their membership examinations where applicable:

1. American College of Forensic Examiners International (ACFEI)

2. Association of Certified Chartered Accountant (ACCA) (Cert. IFRS)

3. Association of Certified Fraud Examiners(ACFE) USA

4. Association of Enterprise Risk Management Professionals, Nigeria (Fellow)

5. Association of Forensic Accounting Researchers (AFAR) (Fellow)

6. Association of National Accountants of Nigeria(ANAN) (Fellow)

7. Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists (ACAMS)

8. Association of Management & Social Sciences Researchers of Nigeria (AMSSRN)

9. Athens Institute for Education and Research

10. British Academy of Management (BAM)

11. Business Recovery & Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria (BRIPAN)

12. Chartered Institute of Administration (CIA)Nigeria

13. Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN)

14. Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria(CITN) (Fellow)

15. Guild of Industrial, Commercial & Institutional Accountants, Canada (ICIA)

16. Institute of Certified Forensic Accountants, Canada (ICFA)

17. Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria(ICAN) (Fellow)

18. Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria(ICEN) (Fellow)

19. Institute of Economists of Nigeria (INEN) (Fellow)

20. Institute of Financial Accountants, UK

21. Institute of Financial Consultants, USA

22. Institute of Management Specialists, United Kingdom (IMS)

23. Institute of Personality Development & Customer Relationship Management (PD-CRM) (Fellow)

24. Institute of Professional Financial Managers, London (IPFM) (Fellow)

25. Institute of Public Accountants, Australia (IPA)

26. International Institute of Certified Forensic Investigation Professional Inc. USA (IICFIP) (Fellow)

27. International: International Association of Restructuring, Insolvency & Bankruptcy Professionals (INSOL)

28. Nigeria Institute of Management (Chartered) (NIM) MNIM

29. Society for Forensic Accountants & Fraud Prevention, Nigeria (SFAFP)

30. The Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy, UK (CIPFA)

31. The Institute for Internal Controls, USA

32. The Institute of Corporate and Public Sector Professionals ICPSP (Fellow)

33. The Institute of Legal Executive of Nigeria(ILEX) (Fellow)

Prof. Oyedokun has also attended programmes at Lagos Business School, Lagos Nigeria, and Joseph Business School, Chicago, USA.

Prof. Oyedokun has been a titled Chief (Otun Mayegun of Apomu Land of Owu Kingdom) since the year 2013, and he is happily married to Chief (Mrs). Oluwabunmi Esther Oyedokun with Children- Michael, Philip, Esther & Emmanuel, of which Michael is a graduate of Mass Communication of Babcock University who is also currently on his 2nd Master Degree programme in the Department of Politics and International Relations of the Lead City University, Ibadan.

It is indeed true that speaks for itself Fact "Res Ipsa Loquitur" and One cannot give what he doesn't have "Nemo Dat Quod Non-Habet"





