IPOB/ESN Vow To Kill Any Herdsman,Cow Engaging In Open Grazing In South East

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has threatened that Eastern Security Network (ESN), its armed wing, will invade the north if the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) deploys 5,000 of its vigilante to the South East to protect herders in the zone.

IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, in a statement, said despite IPOB’s disagreements with the South East governors, it will never watch MACBAN insult the sensibility of Ndigbo.

Powerful said IPOB considers the utterance of the leaders of Miyetti Allah as an insult to Ndigbo, warning that such move by the Fulani group would not be tolerated.



IPOB accused the South East governors as the brains behind the “bold move” of Miyetti Allah.

“The attention of IPOB, has been drawn to the threat by Miyetti Allah to deploy 5000 jihadists to Biafra land to protect their cows and herders following the following the floating of Ebubeagu security outfit by South East governors.



“We consider this utterance an insult to the entire Biafra and won’t tolerate it despite our grievances against the treacherous South East governors and the political elite. The South East Governors must understand that Federal Government of Nigeria sponsored Miyetti Allah to make this reckless utterance.



“The earlier they understand that IPOB is not their problem the better. They should stop betraying us but appreciate our sacrifices in the defense of our ancestral land.



“The Miyetti Allah and their terrorists group should know that they shouldn’t play God for ever. They are trying to provoke ESN and IPOB to take a drastic action.



“IPOB and ESN are running out of patience with their insults. They should retrace their steps now! Let them come we are waiting for them. Soon they will see ESN in the North. Terrorists are thinking that Biafraland is easy to penetrate the way they penetrated Hausa land.



“If Miyetti Allah and their sponsors in Aso Rock attempt to do in Biafra land what they did in Hausa land, they will regret their actions.”



IPOB said that ESN and IPOB are battle ready for MACBAN, as no form of intimidation from the top will make them back off in the determination to protect the South East.



“They can intimidate South East Governors but they can’t intimidate IPOB and ESN. No inch of Biafra land will be relinquished to Fulani.



“Nigerians can melt before Miyetti Allah but not IPOB and ESN. Miyetti Allah must not try IPOB and ESN because they cannot withstand our venom.



“We hereby declare an end to open grazing throughout Biafra territory. If we get any cow grazing openly on our farms again, both the cow and the murderous herder shall not live to tell their experience.”

