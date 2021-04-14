IPOB Vows To Kill Members Of New South East Security Outfit EBUBEAGU

Published:

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned Igbo youths against joining the recently formed security outfit called EBUBEAGU.

On Sunday, South Eastern governors announced the establishment of EBUBEAGU to assist in tackling the rising insecurity in the region.

IPOB has already formed the Eastern Security Network which has been having repeated clashes with the military and the Police.

In a statement on Tuesday, IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary (IPOB), Emma Powerful, warned that “any person that joins EBUBEAGU to spy Eastern Security Network should be prepared to join his ancestors”.

“We therefore warn our youths to have nothing to do with the so-called Ebubeagu security outfit which was ostensibly formed to sabotage IPOB and ESN. Anyone who neglects this warning and thinks he can hide under the cloak of EBUBEAGU to spy on ESN should be prepared to join his ancestors.

“The protection of all Biafrans is our priority and we are prepared to sacrifice anything to achieve this. We are aware of plans to decimate indigenous tribes in Nigeria.

“We are also aware of federal government’s tacit support for this evil agenda. But IPOB and ESN promise them that no inch of our land will be given to Fulani herdsmen in the East,” he said.

IPOB described the action of the governor as an unnecessary waste of resources, faulting the manner in which it was formed.

“It has come to the attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu that we therefore warn our youths not to have anything to do with the so-called Ebubeagu security outfit ostensibly formed to sabotage IPOB and ESN.

“Eastern Governors have shamefully and belatedly announced the formation of an abstract security outfit called Ebubeagu to secure the zone from Fulani herdsmen they allotted our ancestral lands to.

“What a mockery the puppets have made of themselves in their usual quest to please their slavemasters! How can you launch a security outfit without first assembling the personnel and equipping them?

“When Amotekun was formed it was not abstract, the personnel and their equipment were handy. When our leader floated the gallant Eastern Security Network, ESN, were the men were on ground? How then did South East traitors called Governors announce a security outfit without any personnel or were they under any pressure to hurriedly make the announcement after years of foot-dragging and deceit?

“However, whether or not they were under any influence, we want to remind these bunch of caliphate slaves that there is no need for them to form another security outfit in our land since we have our formidable ESN.

“They woke up from their slumber rather too late. We have gone beyond that stage unless they are on a mission to sabotage ESN. Any other security outfit formed in South East will crash because ESN is already on ground and living up to expectations. ESN was floated based on the clamour by our people, and they have since thrown their support behind the outfit.

“Forming another regional security outfit is suspicious, and a needless waste. The governors failed our people when they needed their protection. It’s already late. Biafrans will not be deceived by this purported EBUBEAGU security outfit which is a huge joke. South East governors set up the outfit probably to fulfill all righteousness or to spy on ESN to curry favour from their Fulani slave masters,” the statement read.

