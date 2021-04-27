Incessant Kidnapping: Makinde Inaugurates Special Taskforce On Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Road

Published:

Governor Seyi Makinde on Monday inaugurated a special security task force on the Ibadan-Ijebu Ode expressway to further secure the state.

He reassured residents and commuters of the Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Expressway of the government’s commitment to ensuring their safety.

Governor Makinde also provided 9 patrol vans to the task force.

“I have all the commanders here. The Commissioner of Police, Director of DSS, and Civil Defence Commandant is here. They are all working round the clock to ensure that the people of Oyo State are safe and secured.

”We only need to encourage them and that is why I am here personally to let them know that we are all together in this. To the commuters, all of this effort is to ensure that they are able to go about their businesses without thinking about insecurity.”

The special security task force comprises members of the Nigerian Police Force, the DSS, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, among others.

According to Governor Makinde, the task force inaugurated at the Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Expressway is a pilot project and if it goes according to plan, it will be replicated at all entry and exit points to Oyo State.

In his words, “This particular place has been in the news for kidnappings and people coming across the border to perpetrate evil, hence the need for the task force.

“This is a pilot project. We want to secure all the entry and exit points to Oyo state and this is the border with Ogun State. If everything works well, we will replicate it at all entry and exit points.

Makinde noted that with the facilities provided to the task force, the operatives will be able to monitor everything going on at the borders and alert the necessary authorities if they notice anything strange.

“Also, we have a CCTV camera out here that is being monitored from the control room and if anything is going on here, they can alert us and the security agencies can deal with the situation appropriately.

“But for us, if we know people coming in and we can trace them or if any crime is committed inside the state and they want to run, we can activate the process whereby they can be apprehended at the entry and exit points.

