I Won’t Travel Abroad For Medical Check-Up, Wike Taunts Buhari

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said he will not travel abroad for medical check-up.

President Muhammadu Buhari departed the shores of Nigeria on Tuesday for a “routine” medical check-up in London.



Buhari’s trip has generated different reactions, with his critics accusing him of wasting tax payers money.



When he received a delegation of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Wednesday, Wike said everything he needs for medical examination is in the Government House Clinic.



“The health care system in Nigeria requires very serious attention. It is unfortunate where we are. I don’t want to comment on people who are traveling for medical check. I have not travelled for the past two years.



“If we have all these things here why do we have to travel? We have all it takes to provide it. Why will I go out to do my check (overseas) when I have all the facilities in Government House?

“I don’t need it. Everything that is required for me to undergo any test is here.

The resources we have it. Why can’t we provide it for our people? You can imagine if I travel now for medical check. Do you know the money it will cost? Do you know how much it will cost poor tax payers? So it is very important that we should give attention to our medical facilities.”



The governor said his administration would sign a contract for the construction of a world-class cancer and cardiovascular diseases centre with Julius Berger.



“This Cancer and Cardiovascular diseases center we are building, will have helipad, doctors quarter, everything. I want to collect the revenue from you people from other states. Don’t travel again. Come here so that the Dollar you will be spending overseas, you will spend it in Rivers state. That is my own agenda to beef up our internally generated revenue.



“For a country like Nigeria, we cannot boost of having where people can say they are leaving Egypt to come to Nigeria. Rather, our people are going to Egypt. It is such a terrible thing. That is the level Nigeria is. Basic things we are supposed to provide for our people, we cannot,” he said.



