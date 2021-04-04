I May Commit Suicide ..Kannywood Actress Once Linked With IBB

Published:

An -exKannywood actress, Ummi Zee-Zee, says she may end her life as a result of depression.

Zee-Zee, who took to Instagram on Saturday, said she is passing through extremely depressing times.

She wrote, “I have fallen on hard times that I have started weighing the chances of taking my own life. Please, don’t ask me why. All I need from you are prayers.”

All attempts by our reporter to reach her proved abortive, as she neither answered calls nor responded to text messages.

She later sent a terse message: “Pray for me.”

Since she made the Instagram post, her relatives and fans have flooded her page to counsel her on the right way to go.

Zee-Zee had relocated to Lagos after a failed romance with a Borno-born Businessman, “Danchina”.

In 2014, she resurfaced after there were rumors that she was about getting married to Former Head of State, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida

