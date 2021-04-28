I Doubt If Buhari Is Aware Of What Is Happenings In Nigeria...Sen Opeyemi Bamidele

Published:

Opeyemi Bamidele, senator representing Ekiti central, says he is not convinced that President Muhammadu Buhari is aware of the security challenges facing the country.

Bamidele, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said this on Tuesday on the floor of the senate while contributing to a motion sponsored by Mohammed Sani Musa, senator representing Niger east.

Musa drew the attention of the senate to reports that Boko Haram has hoisted its flag at Shiroro LGA in Niger state.

While speaking, the Ekiti lawmaker suggested that a meeting between the senate leadership, the president and the relevant stakeholders should be held with a view to finding solutions to the security challenges.

“I’m not even not convinced that Mr President is aware of everything that is happening. And if you (Lawan) are meeting with the commander-in-chief, all the service chiefs and all the relevant people will be there,” Bamidele said.

His suggestion was adopted as a part of the prayers to Musa’s motion.

Also speaking, Ike Ekweremadu, senator representing Enugu west, said any government that cannot protect its citizens has lost its “legitimacy”.

“Any government that cannot protect its citizens has lost legitimacy,” the former deputy senate president said.

“We should not be ashamed to seek support. Time has come for the Nigerian state to shut down and protect its citizens. It’s time to shut down this senate and in an executive session find a solution to this problem.”





Also, Matthew Urhoghide, senator representing Edo south, supported Ekweremadu’s position, calling on the federal government to seek external help in addressing the country’s security challenges.





“Please, as a solution, apart from massive recruitment in police and armed forces, we should invite anyone that can help us in the fight (against insecurity),” he said.

