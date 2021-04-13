How We Achieved Outstanding Successes During SW PDP Congress....Osita Chidoka

Published:

The Chairman of PDP South West Congress Election Chief Osita Chidoka has narrated how the Congress panned out and winners emerged .

His post obtained by CKN News

"It's 2am and we just ended the SW Zonal Congress peacefully. I led the Zonal Congress Monitoring Team. The peaceful nature of the Congress is a testimony to PDP's embrace of transparency, inclusion and respect for all.

Two main factions led by Gov. Makinde on one side and former Gov. Fasoye slugged it out. There were rumors of violence, expectations of fighting and thuggery but it was not to be as the election committee handled the process transparently to the satisfaction of all parties.

PDP's internal election mechanism keeps improving by the day. The two candidates for SW Zonal Vice Chairman worked very hard and the winner Amb. Taofeek Oladejo Arapaja won with a margin of 13 votes 343 - 330. The other contestant, Dr Eddy Olafeso congratulated the winner immediately.

Internal democracy is key to Transforming PDP from an electoral vehicle to a credible governing platform.

The days are gone when lists are changed, fake delegates used, thugs besiege venues and the party officials sit in hotel rooms and write results. The PDP is growing internal capabilities that will be useful in coming years.

The next phase is for young people and interest groups to mobilize around ideas or personalities to change the power dynamics within the Party. The change in dynamics will enable politics of ideas and conviction leading to real renewal of governance.

Time is Now, lines are falling in place....Let's #UnlockNaija"





