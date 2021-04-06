How Buhari Sacked Ex IG Adamu While On A Visit To Imo ( His Last Official Picture)

Published:

The outgoing Inspector General of Police Adamu Abubakar was relieved of his post while on an official visit to Imo Staton Tuesday

Adamu who was in Owerri to ascertain the extent of damage to the facilities of the Nigerian Prison Owerri which was recently ransacked by unknown gunmen.

CKN News scooped that Adamu learnt about his removal while at a meeting with Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Those at the meeting stated that Adamu was in total shock when he heard the the sudden announcement.

It would be recalled that his tenure expired few weeks back before he was given some months extension by Buhari for three months on 4th of February 2021..

That ought to lapse in May 2021

What Adamu never envisaged was that he would be asked to go earlier than expected weeks into his extension

He only spent two months, three days

WHAT GOVERNOR HOPE UZODINMA SAID DURING HIS VISIT

Defend yourself against IPOB members, Uzodinma tells cops

Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, on Tuesday, called on the operatives of the state police command to defend themselves against the members of Indigenous People of Biafra.

The governor spoke at the command headquarters when the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, visited the state to assess the level of damage done on the police facility by unknown gunmen on Monday.

Uzodinma, who asked the cops to be vigilant, urged police officers to defend themselves with their service rifles.

The governor said, “If you can’t attack them, you can at least use your rifles to defend yourselves. Any attack on police formation is an insult to us as a government. It is also an attack on the integrity of the government. We must take charge, take control and ensure discipline.”

The IGP accused IPOB’s Eastern Security Network operatives of being the masterminds of attacks on the Imo State Police Command headquarters and the Owerri Correctional Prison, which led to the release of over 1,800 inmates and the destruction of scores of vehicles and state assets.





