Hoodlums Kill Lagos-Based Mother Of Three Who Was About Relocating To Canada

Published:

Some hoodlums stabbed Oluwakemi Odugbesan, a mother of three, to death in the Oduntan area of Ketu, a suburb in Lagos State, on Saturday morning.

The victim was killed when they were trying to rob her of her mobile phone and handbag.

The 41-year-old victim was attacked while returning home from a vigil around 6am.



The incident occurred a few meters away from Oduntan gate where she lived.



Minutes after carrying out the heinous act, one of the attackers used the victim’s mobile phone to call her mother and inform her of the dastardly act.



A witness said the victim, who is the first of her parent’s five children, was stabbed three times on the chest.



Though she was rushed to Azir Hospital on Oduntan Street, she died as a result of losing a lot of blood.



The case was reported at the Ketu Police Station by family members of the victim, who have remained distraught since the tragic incident.



Odugbesan was killed on her husband’s birthday. The two of them were weeks away from relocating to Canada when Odugbesan’s life was brutally cut short.



The entire Ketu community has been in panic mode since the tragic incident.



Once one of the safest places in Ketu, Oduntan Street and environs have in recent times become among the most dangerous places in Lagos due largely to the menace of armed hoodlums, who waylay and attack residents heading out early in the morning or returning home at night.

Share This