Hisbah Arrests 8 Women For Not Fasting In Kano

Shariah police officials of the Kano State Hisbah Board have arrested eight women and three men for eating during Ramadan.

They were arrested in a raid by Hisbah personnel at Tudun Murtala of Nassarawa Local Government and Sharada area of Kano Municipal where they were found eating.

The Acting Commandant General, Musa Kibiya, said that the board made the arrest after getting some information from the residents of the two areas at different times.

“The residents of the area feed us with information and when we went to Tudun Murtala we found five women and three men eating in a broad daylight.

“At Sharada, we were able to arrest three women.”

He added that what those people did is against the teaching of Islam.

But the arrested people denied committing what they were accused of, saying they have their reasons for that.

The girls said that they did not fast because they were seeing their period, a circumstance that disallows fast.

Dr Kibiya said that the board will carry out investigation into the matter to find out those with a genuine reason for not observing the fast.

He added that the board will continue with the raid on other places in the state to fish out those who don’t want to observe the fast.

