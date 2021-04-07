Gunmen Welcome New Ag IGP With Attack On Ehime/Mbano Police Station

Published:

Barely few hours after the appointment of DIG Alkali as the new Acting IGP and 48 hours after unknown gunmen attacked Imo Police Command, bandits on Tuesday attacked Ehime/Mbano Police division and set some vehicles on fire.

The Imo Police spokesman SP Orlando Ikeokwu confirmed the attack on the police division to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

NAN reports that Imo Police Command and the Correctional Center came under serious attack by unknown gunmen on Sunday, while some inmates escaped in the process.

However, the PPRO said the Ehime/Mbano attack didn’t claim any life.

“Yes I can confirm to you that police facility was attacked today by bandits

“No catualty on the part of police, no loss of arms but three vehicles were burnt in the process”, he said.

(NAN)

