Gunmen Attack Private University In Kaduna, Abduct Several Students

Published:

An unidentified number of students of Green Field University located along the Abuja-Kaduna highway in Kaduna State have been abducted.

It was gathered that the armed men, who attacked the school around 10:30 pm on Tuesday, shot a security guard.

The police Public Relations Officer, ASP Muhammad Jalige, who confirmed the incident, said the exact number of abducted students is yet to be known.

He said a row call was being taken to ascertain the identity and number of the missing abducted.

Jalige noted that the police and the military moved to the school immediately after they got wind of the attack.

He said the police would update the public on the number of students abducted as soon as it is confirmed.

The incident comes barely 40 days after 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, still in Kaduna, were kidnapped.









Share This