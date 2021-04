Published:

Several persons have been reported injured in a gas explosion on Tuesday in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos.

It was gathered that the incident occurred around 7pm at Iyasoko Street Agboju, Amuwo-Odofin.

Spokesman of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Nosa Okunbor confirmed the explosion.

However, he said a team deployed to the area was delayed by traffic

