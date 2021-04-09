Four Bandit Leaders Surrender In Katsina; Turn In Several Guns

Published:

Four bandit leaders on Thursday said they have denounced their illegal activities in Katsina state and surrendered 45 rustled cattle, two General Purpose machine guns, 24 AK 47 assault rifles, 109 GMPG ammunition, 95 7.62MM Live Ammunition, among others.





Katsina State is one of the regions worst hit by the activities of bandits across the country.

Last December, bandits kidnapped over 300 pupils from a boy’s secondary boarding school in Kankara, about two-hour drive from the state capital, Katsina.





The boys were released within a week after successful negotiations with the kidnappers, the Katsina government said.





It is not yet clear whether the bandits who surrendered on Thursday were granted amnesty. The Federal Government has rejected the notion of amnesty for bandits but some state governments, especially those in the North-West, have been quite open to the idea.

The four bandit leaders were identified as Sale Turwa, Mani Turwa, Ado Sarki, and Sani Mai-Daji and were reportedly residing in the thick forest of Illela in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.





The State Commissioner of Police, CP Sanusi Buba disclosed this in a press conference held at the command headquarters, Katsina.





Buba explained that their surrender is part of the Katsina State Police Command’s effort in the ongoing onslaught against banditry, armed robbery, kidnapping, and other forms of crimes and criminality in the state.





He further explained that it’s also in line with Federal Government’s directive to all security agencies to clamp down on all marauding bandits in the forest, until either they are arrested, neutralized, or forced to surrender.

The police chief said the bandits came forward unconditionally.





“It became absolutely imperative at this juncture, to warn other recalcitrant bandits, who refuse to surrender, that nobody has a monopoly of violence and that government is mightier than any person or group of persons,” Buba said.





“The Nigeria Police Force and indeed other sister security agencies will leave no stone unturned in isolating and dealing decisively with any individual or group of unrepentant bandits that refused to surrender and keep hibernating in the forest.





“The Command wishes to assure the good people of the state that banditry and other crimes will soon be history as the Security Forces are on top of the situation.





“Members of the public are hereby enjoined to partner with the security agencies by providing useful information that will lead to the arrest of bandits and their collaborators, please.”

One of the repented leaders, Ado Sarki said: “We sat and discovered that what we were doing was not good after buying large catch of arms to protect our cattle and defend ourselves.





“We hereby surrendered and distance ourselves from various bandits groups in the forest. We have nothing to do with these arms. I promised and pledged to assist security agencies in an effort to fight anyone who’s not ready to repent.”

