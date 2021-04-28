Five Alleged POS Robbers Killed By Irate Mob In Abuja

Published:

Five suspected POS robbers have been lynched by an angry mob at Apo mechanic village in Abuja.

A witness, Ifeanyi Ebube, said the incident happened around 11: am on Tuesday when one of the suspects was identified to be among the armed robbery gang that robbed traders and POS operators around Apo mechanic village on Monday evening.

He said one of the robbery victims immediately raised the alarm after one of the gang robbers was identified, which he said attracted the attention of traders and some mobs who lynched two among the suspected robbers.

“It was after two of the robbers were lynched, the traders and some residents again mobilized in their large numbers to the house of the robbers and killed the remaining three other gang [members] around Kabusa and Waru area,” he said.

The spokesperson of the FCT police command, ASP Maryam Yusuf, was yet to reply to a text message sent to her after she asked our reporter to send her message.





