First Flights Land At Anambra International Cargo And Passenger Airport

Geared towards boosting economic activities and revolutionizing import and export business in Nigeria, Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, Umueri today witnessed test commercial flights.

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano witnessed the test flights at the airport where the first aircraft landed on point zero six at exactly 2:15 pm, the second one landed at 2:44 pm on point two four, the third plane which is a private aircraft landed at 3:30 pm.

The two airplanes are from the fleet of Air Peace airlines, owned and operated by Anambra-born Chief Allen Onyema, who to date, operates the only Nigerian indigenous international air carrier.

The 3rd aircraft, a private jet brought in visitors to the event.

Also in attendance to witness the ceremony were dignitaries including wife of the Governor, Dr. Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano,

Anambra airport which is by far the newest in the country, has two hundred meters by three hundred meters apron, sixty meter width, three point seven kilometer runway with one kilometer RESA each at both ends of the runway, a thirty four point meter control tower, the tallest in Nigeria, terminal building, car park for up to seven hundred and fifty cars, two taxi ways, safety zones, diversion channel, water station, fire station, fire station emergency road, emergy operation centre, power House, plus other security features.

Governor Obiano who described the project as audacious and revolutionary, said that it took 15 months to achieve the feat.

He remarked that the airport glows above the doom of the covid 19 pandemic, emphasizing that no money was borrowed for the project.

While positing that the dream for airport in Anambra began almost 30 years ago, starting from Oba but was never realised, the governor highlighted the vision and mission of his administration, saying that it is a direct bridge between Anambra and the world.

He expressed optimism that in no distant time, the airport will be the busiest in Nigeria and commended the zeal and determination of the various construction companies, Commissioner for works and team, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Umueri, Nsugbe and Nteje people.

Truly, a greater Anambra is here with us, championed by Governor Willie Obiano.

Source : ABS

