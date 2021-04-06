El Rufai Reveals Why Bandits Continued To Attack Kaduna

Published:

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has said Kaduna state which he governs has become a target for bandits because his government refused to give them money.

El-Rufai who appeared on a Channels Television Programme on Sunday April 4, said the recent bandits’ attacks on communities in the state were a result of the government’s decision that it would not negotiate with them.

He said;

“We have a feeling that the renewed attacks in Kaduna are not unconnected to the position that we have taken as a government that we will not negotiate with criminals.

“We will not give them any money and they will not make any profit from Kaduna; anyone that comes to Kaduna will not get a penny from the state government, except he will get a bullet instead.”

The Governor also said the security challenges being witnessed in the north-west region of the country have been existing for some years and gradually evolving and getting worse with time

Expressing confidence in military wiping out the bandits from the region, El-Rufai added that government would continue to protect the people of the state and their properties, no matter the antics of the armed men.

According to him

“The bandits and their leaders decided to collectively target Kaduna State because of the position we have taken that we will not negotiate with them, that we will not give them a penny of taxpayers’ money and whoever comes to Kaduna for banditry or kidnapping will most likely end up dead."

Share This