EFCC Arrests Popular Instagram Comedian, 34 Others for Alleged Internet Fraud in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested an Instagram comedian and social media Influencer, Nwagbo Oliver Chidera, also known as Pankeeroy, alongside 34 others for their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud in Lagos.





They were arrested on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at their hideout in James Court, Lekki, Lagos, following verified intelligence received by the Commission about their alleged criminal activities.





