Drugs: Hand Over Suspects To NDLEA, Marwa Tells IGP

The Chairman/Chief Executive, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig-Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (Retd) has asked the police to hand over suspects involved in drugs trafficking and abuse to his agency for prosecution.

Marwa said this on Wednesday in Abuja when he hosted the Acting Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman.

He also urged the police to hand over confiscated drugs to the NDLEA for prosecution as it does not fall within Police jurisdiction.



“Some of our police officers get involved in seizures of drugs which is quite okay. But they should hand it over to NDLEA after that.



“A few actually proceed with prosecuting those cases, they ought not since it is NDLEA’s charge,” Marwa said.



According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered the mop up of all illicit drugs and substances in the country to make Nigeria a drug-safe place.



Marwa also said that within three months, the agency seized over two million Kg of assorted drugs valued at N80bn.



2,100 criminals arrested



According to him, the agency had arrested 2,100 criminals associated with the illicit trade and have secured over 350 convictions so far.



“So far, we know that about 15 million Nigerians use drugs, it is a very high number and working on the mandate given to us by the President to mop up all illicit substances and make Nigeria a drug-safe haven, the NDLEA has remained upstanding by radiating up our activities.



“Within three months, we have been able to seize over 2 million kilogrammes of assorted drugs.



“We have seized these drugs to the value of N80bn, we have arrested 2,100 criminals associated with this illicit trade and have secured over 350 convictions so far. We are still counting by the grace of God,” he said.



While seeking the collaboration of the police in the next phase of flushing out drug barons, he expressed optimism that more of these barons are going to come into the agency’s net.



Speaking earlier, the acting IGP recalled that he was Borno State Police Public Relations Officer at the time Marwa was Military Administrator.



He said, “Anytime, 24/7, we are ready to collaborate with you. Experience is the best teacher, you have been in the business of crime prevention and control. We know your records in sanitizing where senseless things are involved. We are here to declare to you my unalloyed cooperation and collaboration.



“We are going to collaborate and synergize with the agency in order to police this country. Behind every crime, there is always the issue of drugs.

“If we synergize, cooperate and collaborate, it would be very beneficial to Nigerians and law enforcement as a whole,” Usman said.



