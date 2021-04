Published:

The governor shared the photos on his official social media page, while the DMW label boss also shared the governor’s his Instagram story.

Sharing the photos, governor Dapo Abiodun wrote, ” This evening, I received @davido; a superstar songwriter, singer and producer, in my office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.”

Davido had earlier attended a wedding in Abeokuta where he gifted gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele the sum of N1 million.

Share This