Customs Seize 5,200 Live Ammunition, Others Worth N1.3bn

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone C of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Wednesday said its officers intercepted 5,200 live ammunition and other contraband worth N1.3bilion in the last three months of 2021 in the South-South and South-East zones of the country.

In a press statement by the Public Relations Officer, FOU, Zone C, Jerry Attah and a copy made available to newsmen on Wednesday, the Customs Area Controller, Zone C, Compt. Yusuf Lawal said while N1.280billion were generated from seizures from contraband N7.6milion were raised as DN for cargoes that exited the seaports.

The CAC statement reads, “Following our anti-smuggling drives, between January to March 2021, we have intercepted various contraband within our areas of jurisdiction which covers south-south/south-east zones with a duty paid value of N1.280billion.

“Also, based on our intervention we recovered the sum of N7.6million from demand notices raised, making it N1.3billion within the months under review.”

According to him, the contraband items seized are bags of smuggled foreign parboiled rice, unregistered pharmaceutical drugs, foreign soaps, tomato paste among others.

He added that, “The detained and seized items include: 2,976 bags of 50kg each of foreign parboiled rice, 1,024 cartons of Colcaps medicament without NAFDAC certification, 290 cartons of Foreign Eva Soap, 204 Cartons of Foreign Tomatoes Paste, 130 Jumbo bales of used clothing.

“Others are 5,200 live ammunition cartridges, 6 exotic vehicles, one Toyota land cruiser bulletproof 2019 model without End User Certificate from NSA, one Toyota Hilux 2020 model, one Toyota Corolla 2018 model among others.

“This feat wouldn’t have been possible without the logistics support from the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) and the entire Management of the NCS.”

“I urge all well-meaning Nigerians to support the Service in the fight against smuggling by providing credible and timely intelligence that will help the Unit reduce smuggling to its barest minimum as we hope to improve more in the second quarter by intensifying our surveillance.”

