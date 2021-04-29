Corruption Is Killing Nigeria....Ganduje

Published:

Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Thursday said corruption is killing the country steadily as he warned that the cancer was hindering development.

Dr. Ganduje who spoke during the inauguration of the Anti Corruption Steering Committee convened by the Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission, the anti graft agency in the state explained that the hydra headed monster has retard the progress of this country.

Ganduje who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji at the occasion “The truth of the matter is that we will never develop or progress with this level of corruption in this country”.

Ganduje stressed, “Believe me, we need not say that corruption in this country is killing everyone of us. The truth of the matter is that we will never develop or progress with this level of corruption in this country”.

The governor disclosed that Kano set up its anti corruption Agency to fight the menace in all its ramifications, adding the scorecards of the Agency in the last couple of years speaks volume.

Speaking on the function of the committee, he explained that whosoever is found wanting by the commission, whether within or outside government will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“This committee is one of the most important committees that we will inaugurate in the state.

“This is because this anti graft agency has a dual role and responsibility: The first role is that of public complaints. People might have one complain or the other that needs to be sorted out either between individuals, or between groups and individuals, or between individual and government or even between neighbours and friends. This could be resolved amicably and cannot be referred to as crime.

Share This