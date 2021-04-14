Buhari Appoints Aisha Buhari's Biographer As Nigeria’s Ambassador To UNESCO

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mrs Hajo Sani, who authored a book on his wife, as Ambassador/Permanent delegate of Nigeria to the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The appointment was announced less than a week after ‘Aisha Buhari: Being Different’, the book she wrote on the First Lady, was launched at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Sani currently serves as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs.

Aside Sani, Buhari also made other appointments into key establishments in the education sector.

Ben Bem Goong, Director, Press and Public Relations, confirmed the appointments in a statement.

Below are the appointments:

Prof. John Okpako Enaohwo, Chairman, Governing Board of National Commission for Colleges of Education, (NCCE), Abuja.

Prof. Abdullahi A. Abba, Pro- Chancellor/ Chairman, Governing Council, Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, Benue State.

Prof. Idris Muhammad Bugaje, Executive Secretary, National Board For Technical Education, (NBTE) Kaduna,

Dr. Benjamin Ogbole Abakpa as Executive Secretary of National Senior Secondary Education Commission, (NSSEC), Abuja.

Prof. Paulinus Chijikoke Okwelle, Executive Secretary, National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), Abuja.





Prof. Ibrahim Muhammad as Director/CEO, Nigerian Arabic Language Village, Ngala, Borno state.

