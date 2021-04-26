Breaking:Two More Greenfield University Kaduna Students In Bandits Custody Killed

Published:

Kaduna State government has announced the killing of two more students of Greenfield University Kaduna held by bandits.





This is the statement by Kaduna State Government on the matter

On a sad note, security agencies have just reported to the Kaduna State Government the recovery of two more dead bodies of Greenfield University students, killed by armed bandits today, Monday 26th April 2021.





The retrieved corpses have been evacuated to a mortuary, and the university has been notified of the development.





The Government of Kaduna State under the leadership of Malam Nasir El-Rufai is saddened by this evil perpetrated against innocent students abducted while pursuing their education for a glorious future.





The Government sends its deep empathy to their families and the university management, and prays for the repose of their souls.





The Government will update the citizenry on further developments.





Signed





Samuel Aruwan





Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State.

