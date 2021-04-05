Breaking : Owerri Under Siege..Gunfire Rock Through The Nìght

Published:

Report reaching CKN News has it that Imo State capital Owerri has been rocked by gunfire and even bombings all through the night.

Although a clear picture of what happened is yey to unfold as at the time of going to press.

Those on ground who called and sent messages to CKN News said Owerri was like a war zone throughout the night.

These were some of the messages recieved by CKN News

"Theart of town ( Owerri ) is on FIRE.

The main threatre of FIRE is Ikenegbu area, from Maris Junction to Prisons, To Govt House Roundabout down to Cherubim Junction and along Whetheral, it’s all been heavy gun shots and heavy bomb sounds since 1am till now. It’s still ongoing and people there have been calling the fleeing security and still on their knees calling on God and His armies.

pls pray for us."

"Heavy gun shots in Owerri all night oh.pls pray for us... the central police station, Prisons and many other security agencies have been burnt down and bomb all over the place policemen on the run.

pls pray for us!!!"

Former Chairman of National Human Rights Commission Prof Chidi Odinkalu also tweeted





Chidi Odinkalu (@ChidiOdinkalu) Tweeted:

Something involving significant firearms is happening in Owerri, Imo State right now.... It's somewhere between govt House, Rockview & Prisons....??? https://t.co/9FS2PCA1oy (https://twitter.com/ChidiOdinkalu/status/1378904490254991366?s=20)

The Nigerian Police have not issued any statement on the incident yet

Pictures





