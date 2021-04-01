Breaking : Nigerian Fighter Jet Goes Missing While On A Mission In North East

Published:

NIGERIAN AIR FORCE ALPHA-JET LOOSES RADAR CONTACT

A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha-Jet has lost contact with radar in Borno State, while on interdiction mission in support of ground troops. The mission was part of the ongoing counterinsurgency operations in the North East. The loss of radar contact occurred at about 5:08 pm on 31 March 2021.

Details of the whereabout of the aircraft or likely cause of contact loss are still sketchy but will be relayed to the general public as soon as they become clear. Meanwhile, search and rescue efforts are ongoing.

EDWARD GABKWET

Air Commodore

Director of Public Relations and Information

Nigerian Air Force

1 April 2021

Share This